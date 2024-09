Who Got The Work

Chevron and other defendants have turned to Christian & Barton partners Belinda D. Jones and Henry Irving Willett III to fend off a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to short- and long-term disability benefits, was filed July 18 in California Northern District Court by Bolt Keenley Kim on behalf of Christine Ouch. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney, is 3:24-cv-04345, Ouch v. Chevron Corporation et al.

September 02, 2024, 8:47 AM

Nature of Claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches