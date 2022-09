Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall Booth Smith on Friday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against St. Johnland Nursing Center to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Napoli Shkolnik PLLC on behalf of Theresa Ottomano, who contends that her mother contracted COVID-19 due to the defendant's negligence. The case is 2:22-cv-05373, Ottomano v. St. Johnland Nursing Center, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 09, 2022, 4:30 PM