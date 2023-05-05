New Suit - Contract

Sicilian bakery New Paradise SRL and its owner Giovanni Ottaviani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Rubino Properties, 5742 Milwaukee LLC and other defendants on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Nixon Peabody, arises from an agreement between the parties to open a New Paradise bakery in North Chicago; according to the complaint, the defendants misappropriated Ottaviani's financial contributions and failed to pay him distributions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02865, Ottaviani et al. v. Rubino et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 05, 2023, 7:08 PM

Plaintiffs

5742 Milwaukee LLC

Giovanni Ottaviani

New Paradise S.r.l

Plaintiffs

Nixon Peabody

defendants

5742 Milwaukee LLC

Fortunato Rubino

Maria Rubino

Rubino Ottaviani LLC

Rubino Properties LLC

Vito Rubino

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims