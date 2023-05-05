Sicilian bakery New Paradise SRL and its owner Giovanni Ottaviani filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Rubino Properties, 5742 Milwaukee LLC and other defendants on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Nixon Peabody, arises from an agreement between the parties to open a New Paradise bakery in North Chicago; according to the complaint, the defendants misappropriated Ottaviani's financial contributions and failed to pay him distributions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02865, Ottaviani et al. v. Rubino et al.
Food, Beverage & Tobacco
May 05, 2023, 7:08 PM