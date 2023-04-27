Who Got The Work

Littler Mendelson senior counsel Brian L. Mosby and associate Ryan Sterling have entered an appearance for retail brand holding company FullBeauty Brands LP in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The complaint was filed March 13 in Indiana Southern District Court by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of a former employee who alleges that he was discriminated against based on his sexual orientation. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew P. Brookman, is 1:23-cv-00445, Ott v. Fullbeauty Brands L.P.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 27, 2023, 10:17 AM

