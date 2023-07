New Suit - Personal Injury

C&S Wholesale Services and Christopher B. Paysse Sr. were hit with a personal injury lawsuit on Friday in Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles and the Law Office of Alex W. Zoghby on behalf of Duane Ott. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00264, Ott v. C&S Wholesale Services Inc. et al.

Alabama

July 14, 2023, 4:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Duane Ott

Plaintiffs

Beasley Allen Crow Methvin Portis & Miles

defendants

C&S Wholesale Services, Inc.

Christopher B Paysse, Sr.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims