New Suit - Personal Injury

Honeywell International was slapped with a personal injury lawsuit on Monday in Illinois Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Clayborne & Wagner; Lynch Carpenter LLP; Kruger & Abell Law; the Paul Henry Law Firm and other firms on behalf of a plaintiff and her minor daughter claiming injuries from exposure to radioactive particles and toxic chemicals from the defendant's Metropolis-based facility. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02648, Ott et al v. Honeywell International, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 01, 2023, 6:15 AM

Lisa Ott

Clayborne, Sabo And Wagner LLP

Honeywell International, Inc.

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims