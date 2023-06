Removed To Federal Court

Eaton Corp. and a related entity on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Wilshire Law Firm, alleges that the defendants failed to compensate employees fully or to provide legally mandated breaks. Eaton Corp. and Cooper Interconnect, Inc. are represented by Jackson Lewis. The case is 2:23-cv-04501, Ott et al v. Cooper Interconnect, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 08, 2023, 4:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Dalette Ott

Loira Sanchez

defendants

Eaton Corporation

Cooper Interconnect, Inc.

Does 1 through 10, inclusive,

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination