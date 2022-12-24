Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall Booth Smith on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Southwest Waste Services, Shannon Durham and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Kaplan Legal Services, pursues claims on behalf of OTR Capital LLC in connection with a Receivables Purchase and Security Agreement. Drew Eckl & Farnham represents co-defendant Landscape Products Inc. The case is 1:22-cv-05047, Otr Capital, LLC v. B&J Brothers Corp et al.

Georgia

December 24, 2022, 10:34 AM