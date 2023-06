Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings; McGuireWoods; and Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Mr. Cooper Group, a residential mortgage servicer, US Bank and other defendants to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 1:23-cv-02444, Otoh v. Federal National Mortgage Association et al.

Banking & Financial Services

June 01, 2023, 6:11 AM

Plaintiffs

Peter Otoh

defendants

Mr. Cooper Group

Nationstar Mortgage, LLC

US Bank Trust National Association

Auction.com Enterprises, LLC

Federal National Mortgage Association

Newrez, LLC

Vrmtg Asset Trust

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

McGuireWoods

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action