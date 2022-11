Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Beytin McLaughlin McLaughlin O'Hara & Bocchino on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories and NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by the Law Office of Thomas J. Cherichello on behalf of the estate of Michael Otis, whose death was allegedly caused by a defective 'HeartMate 3' left ventricular assist device manufactured by Abbott. The case is 8:22-cv-02594, Otis v. New York and Presbyterian Hospital et al.