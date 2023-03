News From Law.com

Two bills that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed into law last week could dramatically change how social media platforms approach underage users. Senate Bill 152 requires social media users to verify their age before creating an account on certain social media platforms, while House Bill 311 grants underage users the right to collect damages for addiction, physical, or emotional harm incurred as a result of using a social media platform.

March 30, 2023, 9:38 AM

