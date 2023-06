Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer removed a personal injury lawsuit against Walmart to Florida Middle District Court on Thursday. The complaint was filed by Dan Newlin Injury Attorneys on behalf of Yelena Otero, who alleges that she was struck by boxes. The case is 6:23-cv-01161, Otero v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 22, 2023, 2:51 PM

Plaintiffs

Yelena Otero

defendants

Walmart Inc

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims