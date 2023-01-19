New Suit - Contract

Warner Norcross & Judd filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Thursday in Michigan Eastern District Court accusing Canada-based Original Traders Energy of failing to pay over $5.3 million pursuant to a fuel supply agreement. The suit was filed on behalf of OTE USA, which asserts that the defendant defaulted on its payment obligations in Aug. 2022 and left the plaintiff with 41 rail-cars worth of fuel in possession of a third-party carrier. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10152, Ote USA LLC v. Original Traders Energy LP.

Energy

January 19, 2023, 3:21 PM