Jessica Malloy-Thorpe of Miller & Martin and Dorothy Brackett of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for Intercontinental Hotels Group, the parent company of Holiday Inn and the InterContinental, in a pending lawsuit over gender-based employment discrimination. The action filed June 15 in Tennessee Middle District Court was brought by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of a male general manager who was allegedly discriminated against by a majority-female staff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00611, Otazu v. Intercontinental Hotels Group Resources, LLC.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
July 31, 2023, 5:03 AM