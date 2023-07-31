Who Got The Work

Jessica Malloy-Thorpe of Miller & Martin and Dorothy Brackett of Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for Intercontinental Hotels Group, the parent company of Holiday Inn and the InterContinental, in a pending lawsuit over gender-based employment discrimination. The action filed June 15 in Tennessee Middle District Court was brought by Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer on behalf of a male general manager who was allegedly discriminated against by a majority-female staff. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger, is 3:23-cv-00611, Otazu v. Intercontinental Hotels Group Resources, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 31, 2023, 5:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Rick Otazu

Plaintiffs

Biesecker Dutkanych & Macer LLC

defendants

Intercontinental Hotels Group Resources, LLC

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

Miller & Martin

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination