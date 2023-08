Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Severson & Werson on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Affina Default Services and Specialized Loan Servicing to California Central District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by the Law Office of Alaba Ajetunmobi on behalf of Philip Osula. The case is 5:23-cv-01551, Osula v. Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 04, 2023, 4:56 AM

Plaintiffs

Philip Osula

defendants

Affina Default Services

Does

Specialized Loan Servicing, LLC

defendant counsels

Severson & Werson

nature of claim: 890/