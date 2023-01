Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a lawsuit against Hilton Garden Inn of Ames and other defendants to Iowa Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged gender-based employment discrimination, was filed by the Ellis Law Offices on behalf of Anne Ostwald. The case is 4:23-cv-00026, Ostwald v. Hilton Garden Inn of Ames et al.

January 23, 2023, 12:53 PM