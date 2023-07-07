Counsel at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Lufthansa German Airlines, Oxford Electronics Inc., doing business as Oxford Airport Technical Services, and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Chasan Lamparello Mallon & Cappuzzo on behalf of Raymond Ostrowski and Rosemarie Ostrowski, who claims that she sustained injuries after falling from the jet bridge to the floor of the aircraft due to a misalignment with the bridge and aircraft. The case is 2:23-cv-03638, Ostrowski et al v. Port Authority Of New York And New Jersey et al.
Transportation & Logistics
July 07, 2023, 5:07 AM