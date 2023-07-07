Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Lufthansa German Airlines, Oxford Electronics Inc., doing business as Oxford Airport Technical Services, and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Chasan Lamparello Mallon & Cappuzzo on behalf of Raymond Ostrowski and Rosemarie Ostrowski, who claims that she sustained injuries after falling from the jet bridge to the floor of the aircraft due to a misalignment with the bridge and aircraft. The case is 2:23-cv-03638, Ostrowski et al v. Port Authority Of New York And New Jersey et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 07, 2023, 5:07 AM

Plaintiffs

Raymond Ostrowski

Rosemarie Ostrowski

Plaintiffs

Chasan Leyner And Lamparello A Professional Corporation

defendants

Lufthansa German Airlines

Oxford Electronics, Inc. d/b/a Oxford Airport Technical Services

Port Authority Of New York And New Jersey

defendant counsels

Condon Forsyth

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel