New Suit - Contract

Farella Braun + Martel filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in California Northern District Court on behalf of Osterweis Capital Management. The suit, naming Ark Global, stems from Ark’s claim that Osterweis owes it hundreds of thousands of dollars pursuant to a marketing consulting agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00773, Osterweis Capital Management, LLC v. Ark Global, LLC.

California

February 22, 2023, 11:18 AM