Gabriela Plasencia, Adam Foslid, and Daniel Stabile from Winston & Strawn have entered appearances for BAM Trading Services Inc. in a pending class action. The case, filed June 5 in Florida Southern District Court by Kopelowitz Ostrow and Silver Miller, contends that the defendants allegedly converted consumers digital assets by not complying with 'know your customer' and 'anti-money laundering' laws and collected significant fees from transactions involving consumers' stolen assets. Co-defendant Binance is represented by Carlton Fields and Withers. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 1:23-cv-22083, Osterer v. Bam Trading Services Inc. et al.
Fintech
July 20, 2023, 11:01 AM