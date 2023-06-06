New Suit - Class Action

Binance, a Malta-based cryptocurrency exchange platform, and BAM Trading Services Inc. were slapped with a class action Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, brought by Kopelowitz Ostrow, contends that the defendants allegedly converted consumers digital assets by not complying with 'know your customer' and 'anti-money laundering' laws and collected significant fees from transactions involving consumers stolen assets. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22083, Osterer v. Bam Trading Services Inc. et al.

Fintech

June 06, 2023, 7:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Michael Osterer

Plaintiffs

Kopelowitz Ostrow

defendants

Binance Holdings, Ltd.

Bam Trading Services Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct