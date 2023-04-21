New Suit - Patent

Pharmaceutical giant Amgen was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit was brought by Goodwin Procter on behalf of OssiFi-Mab LLC, a manufacturer of bone-building drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. The court case pursues claims that Amgen’s Evenity osteoporosis drug uses the plaintiff’s patented methods for inhibiting the protein sclerostin from causing bone resorption. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-10861, OssiFi-Mab LLC v. Amgen Inc.

