New Suit - Securities Class Action

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer filed a securities class action Monday in New York Southern District Court against Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and certain top officers. The suit accuses the defendants of making false or misleading representations regarding the safety and efficacy of Spectrum's new drug application for anti-tumor drug Poziotinib. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-10292, Osorio-Franco v. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 06, 2022, 8:26 AM