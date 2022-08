Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Harley-Davidson and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, was filed by attorney Matthew A. Kaufman on behalf of Besa Osmani. The case is 1:22-cv-07233, Osmani v. Cyclical Markets, LLC d/b/a O'Toole's Harley-Davidson et al.

Automotive

August 25, 2022, 7:08 AM