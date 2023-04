Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Atkinson Brittingham Gladd Fiasco & Edmonds on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Encompass Insurance, an Allstate company, to Oklahoma Western District Court. The complaint, for a disputed property damage claim arising from a storm, was filed by Red Dirt Legal on behalf of Matthew Oslin. The case is 5:23-cv-00338, Oslin v. Encompass Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

April 24, 2023, 3:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew Oslin

Plaintiffs

Koller Trial Law

Red Dirt Legal, PLLC

Koller Trial Law, PLLC

defendants

Encompass Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Atkinson Brittingham Gladd Fiasco Edmonds & Annis

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute