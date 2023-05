New Suit - Employment

Wells Fargo and other defendants were slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit in Arizona District Court on Wednesday. The complaint was filed by a pro se plaintiff who is alleging bias based on race, national origin, age and disability. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00859, Oskowis v. Wells Fargo Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

May 17, 2023, 6:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Matthew C Oskowis

defendants

Wells Fargo Bank NA

Daniel G Roestorf

Nilesh Porwal

Selena Lai

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination