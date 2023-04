New Suit - Contract

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Saturday in Michigan Eastern District Court on behalf of Osirius Group, an automotive product and process engineering company. The suit accuses Ideanomics Inc. of failing to pay $2.2 million in unpaid invoices for rendered services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-10943, Osirius Group, LLC v. Ideanomics, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

April 24, 2023, 5:10 AM

Osirius Group, LLC

Miller, Canfield, Paddock and Stone

Ideanomics, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract