Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Polsinelli on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against UDR Inc., a real estate investment trust that invests in apartments, to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Kaiser Saurborn & Mair on behalf of Nick Oshlani, who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting paternity leave and subjected to national origin-based discrimination. The case is 1:22-cv-09708, Oshlani v. UDR, Inc.

Real Estate

November 15, 2022, 6:13 AM