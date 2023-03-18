New Suit - Copyright

McKool Smith filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Northern District Court claiming hundreds of millions of dollars in damages on behalf of software developer OSGHD LLC. The complaint targets Nomi Health, a COVID-19 testing company, and Domo Inc. for allegedly copying the plaintiff's proprietary platform for collecting and aggregating data and scheduling appointments. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00604, Osghd, LLC v. Nomi Health, Inc. et al.

Health Care

March 18, 2023, 12:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Osghd, LLC

Plaintiffs

McKool Smith

defendants

Domo, Inc.

Nomi Health, Inc.

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims