New Suit - Contract

OSF Group sued its distributor Taj Wholesale and Gad Abeckaser on Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Reed Smith, seeks over $2 million in allegedly unpaid invoices for 'Fire' e-cigarette products. The suit further accuses the defendants of attempting to sell remaining inventory below the minimum price set by the parties' distribution agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00593, OSF Group LLC v. Taj Wholesale LLC et al.

Wholesalers

May 17, 2023, 5:54 PM

Plaintiffs

OSF Group LLC

Plaintiffs

Reed Smith

defendants

Gad Abeckaser

Taj Wholesale LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract