SmartRent, a property management platform, was slapped with a collective employment action Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Moeller Barbaree LLP on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as field installation managers and/or senior field installation managers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01590, Osei-Asibey et al v. SmartRent, Inc. et al.
Real Estate
April 14, 2023, 4:23 AM