New Suit - Employment Class Action

SmartRent, a property management platform, was slapped with a collective employment action Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Moeller Barbaree LLP on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as field installation managers and/or senior field installation managers who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01590, Osei-Asibey et al v. SmartRent, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

April 14, 2023, 4:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Lynnette Osei-Asibey

Shawon Robinson

Moeller Barbaree LLP

defendants

SmartRent, Inc.

SmartRent Technologies, Inc.

SmartRent.com, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations