New Suit - Copyright

Adidas was hit with a copyright infringement lawsuit on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit was filed on behalf of Oscar Tubio, who designed the jersey for Argentina's title-winning Boca Juniors soccer team in 1981. The complaint accuses Adidas of selling unauthorized replica jerseys. The suit was filed by Manning & Kass Ellrod Ramirez Trester. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-06424, Tubio v. Adidas America Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 08, 2022, 6:16 PM