Who Got The Work

Lisa L. Garcia of Alston & Bird has entered an appearance for T-Mobile, the mobile service provider, in a pending data breach class action. The case, filed Feb. 1 in California Central District Court by Audet & Partners and Blood Hurst & O'Reardon, centers on a breach which occurred Nov. 2022 to Jan. 2023. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt, is 2:23-cv-00766, Oscar Munoz v. T-Mobile US, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

March 18, 2023, 11:16 AM

Oscar Munoz

T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile, USA Inc.

Alston & Bird

