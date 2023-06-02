New Suit - Employment

AmerisourceBergen, a pharmaceutical wholesaler, was sued Thursday in Oregon District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court case was filed by Janzen Legal Services on behalf of a former traveling retail merchandising specialist who claims that he was wrongfully terminated after requesting religious exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00798, Osbrink v. Amerisourcebergen Drug Corporation.

Health Care

June 02, 2023, 4:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Daryl Osbrink

Plaintiffs

Janzen Legal Services, LLC

defendants

Amerisourcebergen Drug Corporation

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination