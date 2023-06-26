Markel was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Cokinos Young and Otteson Shapiro on behalf of Stacy Osborne and Medicaid Consulting Group d/b/a Beneficent, accuses the defendant of bad faith in refusing to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs against underlying claims arising from a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01624, Osborne et al. v. Markel American Insurance Co.
Insurance
June 26, 2023, 8:47 PM