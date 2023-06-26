New Suit

Markel was hit with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Monday in Colorado District Court. The suit, filed by Cokinos Young and Otteson Shapiro on behalf of Stacy Osborne and Medicaid Consulting Group d/b/a Beneficent, accuses the defendant of bad faith in refusing to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs against underlying claims arising from a cyberattack. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01624, Osborne et al. v. Markel American Insurance Co.

Insurance

June 26, 2023, 8:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Medicaid Consulting Group, LLC

Stacy Osborne

Plaintiffs

Cokinos | Young

defendants

Markel American Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute