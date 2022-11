Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Locke Lord on Friday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2021-GS1 to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Thomas C. Barron on behalf of Persophone Osbey. The case is 3:22-cv-02546, Osbey v. Legacy Mortgage Asset Trust 2021-GS1.

Real Estate

November 11, 2022, 7:20 PM