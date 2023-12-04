Orwellian or Brazenly Remorseless: 4 Takeaways From Closing ...

News From Law.com

Attorneys for California's state bar and John Eastman filed closing arguments Friday, formally ending their trial roles in a proceeding that started publicly 12 months ago when the onetime attorney for former President Donald Trump was charged with professional misconduct. The 160 pages of combined briefing, as expected, offer diametrically opposing views of the former Chapman Law School of Law dean. They also start the 90-day clock ticking on State Bar Court Judge Yvette Roland's timeline to decide whether Eastman should be disbarred.

December 04, 2023, 4:15 PM

