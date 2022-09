Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ballard Spahr on Friday removed a quiet-title action against E*Trade and other defendants to Utah District Court. The suit, over a disputed loan default and related foreclosure, was filed by Gurr Brande & Spendlove on behalf of Samantha Orvin and Lorin J. Orvin. The case is 4:22-cv-00064, Orvin et al. v. National City Mortgage et al.

Fintech

September 02, 2022, 7:46 PM