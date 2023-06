Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at the Law Offices of Julie Bhattacharya Peak on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Liberty Mutual Insurance to Missouri Eastern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Longo Biggs LC on behalf of Amel Orucevic. The case is 4:23-cv-00794, Orucevic v. Liberty Mutual Insurance.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 3:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Amel Orucevic

Plaintiffs

Longo Biggs Lc

defendants

Liberty Mutual Insurance

defendant counsels

Law Offices Of Julie Bhattacharya Peak

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute