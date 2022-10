Who Got The Work

Unum Group, a Tennessee-based insurance firm, has retained attorney William Jeremiah Tolton III of Kilmer, Voorhees & Laurick to fend off a pending ERISA lawsuit. The complaint, for long-term disability benefits, was filed Aug. 25 in Florida Middle District Court by Nation Law Firm on behalf of Mayra Ortiz. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Wendy W. Berger, is 6:22-cv-01527, Ortiz v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

October 10, 2022, 4:35 AM