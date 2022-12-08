Who Got The Work

D. Trey Lynn of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for FRC Balance LLC and True Food Kitchen Holdings LLC in a pending collective employment action. The complaint, filed Oct. 24 in Arizona District Court by the Lazzaro Law Firm and Hodges & Foty, accuses the defendants of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by paying its servers less than minimum wage while requiring them to perform a substantial amount of non-tipped work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell, is 2:22-cv-01821, Ortiz v. True Food Kitchen Holdings LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

December 08, 2022, 7:32 AM