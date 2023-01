New Suit

Amazon.com, Travelers Excess and Surplus Lines Company and other defendants were sued Monday in New Jersey District Court. The court action, for uninsured/underinsured motorist benefits related to claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Simon & Simon on behalf of William Ortiz. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00096, Ortiz v. Schuck et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 10, 2023, 4:44 AM