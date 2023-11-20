Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Peter T. Shapiro has entered an appearance for Quincy University Corp. in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Oct. 4 in New York Western District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, is 1:23-cv-01055, Ortiz v. Quincy University Corporation.
Internet & Social Media
November 20, 2023, 10:47 AM