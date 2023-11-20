Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Peter T. Shapiro has entered an appearance for Quincy University Corp. in a pending website accessibility class action. The suit, filed Oct. 4 in New York Western District Court by Gottlieb & Associates, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, is 1:23-cv-01055, Ortiz v. Quincy University Corporation.

Internet & Social Media

November 20, 2023, 10:47 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Ortiz

Plaintiffs

Gottfried & Gottfried, LLP

Gottlieb & Associates

defendants

Quincy University Corporation

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA