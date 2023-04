New Suit - Real Property

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough filed a lawsuit Wednesday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Jean G. Ortiz. The complaint, which takes aim at the plaintiff’s sibling Ellenora G. Jackson, claims that Jackson ‘unduly influenced’ the siblings’ mother to disinherit the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01741, Ortiz v. Jackson.

South Carolina

April 27, 2023, 12:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Jean G Ortiz

Plaintiffs

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

defendants

Ellenora G Jackson

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property