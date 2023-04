Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Tuesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Deutsche Bank and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the J. Gannon Helstowski Law Firm on behalf of Clark Ortiz. The case is 4:23-cv-00405, Ortiz v. Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for J.P. Morgan Mortgage Corporation Acquisition Trust J2007-CH2, asset backed passthrough certificates Series 2007-CH2 et al.

Real Estate

April 25, 2023, 4:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Clark Ortiz

Plaintiffs

J Gannon Helstowski Law Firm

defendants

Deutsche Bank National Trust Company, as Trustee for J.P. Morgan Mortgage Corporation Acquisition Trust J2007-CH2, asset backed passthrough certificates Series 2007-CH2

Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action