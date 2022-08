Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Conduent Commercial Solutions to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Daniela Labinoti on behalf of Conduent employee Maria Elise Ortiz. The case is 3:22-cv-00304, Ortiz v. Conduent Commercial Solutions, Inc.

Business Services

August 29, 2022, 2:39 PM