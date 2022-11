New Suit - Employment

Cardinal Health, an Ohio-based health care company providing pharmaceutical products, was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit Sunday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action, brought by Derek Smith Law Group on behalf of Vania Ortiz, pursues age discrimination and retaliation claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-62174, ortiz v. Cardinal Health.

Health Care

November 21, 2022, 5:38 AM