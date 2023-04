Removed To Federal Court

ArborWorks LLC removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Eastern District Court on Thursday. The suit was filed by Crosner Legal. ArborWorks is represented by Sheppard Mullin. The case is 1:23-cv-00578, Ortiz v. ArborWorks LLC et al.

California

April 14, 2023, 2:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesus Julian Gutierre Ortiz

Plaintiffs

Zachary Crosner

Crosner Legal, PC

defendants

Arborworks, Inc.

ArborWorks, LLC

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations