New Suit - Consumer

Planet Home Lending, Equifax and other defendants were sued on Thursday in Puerto Rico District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The suit was brought by the Batista Law Group on behalf of Yamil Alberto Ortiz Pagan and Grazielle Marie Ruiz de Porras. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01447, Pagan et al. v. Planet Home Lending LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 15, 2022, 2:24 PM