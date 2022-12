Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed a lawsuit against J.B. Hunt Transport Services to California Central District Court. The suit, over alleged employment disability-based discrimination, was filed by the Finkel Firm on behalf of Samuel Ortiz Jr. The case is 2:22-cv-08777, Ortiz, Jr. v. J.B. Hunt Transport Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

December 05, 2022, 10:02 AM