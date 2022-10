New Suit - Employment Class Action

Consolidated Edison, the gas and electricity supplier to New York City, and other defendants were hit with an employment class action Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Faruqi & Faruqi. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08957, Ortiz et al v. Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc. et al.

Energy

October 20, 2022, 7:05 PM